D4vd: Former Friend Claims Singer Showed Falsified 'Proof' Celeste Rivas Was 19

A former friend of D4vd has claimed the singer allegedly showed them fake documentation to prove his late girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was a legal adult.

This week, influencer and Twitch streamer Aysia Collins posted a livestream explaining how she allegedly confronted D4vd (real name is David Anthony Burke) about his relationship with Hernandez.

Hernandez was found dead in September 2025 in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by the "Romantic Homicide" artist, prompting a murder investigation. D4vd was on tour at the time of the discovery, which his team cancelled soon thereafter, although he would not be arrested until April 2026.

D4vd faces charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. It has been theorized in court that the artist lured Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills rental home, where he was allegedly waiting to fatally stab the 14-year-old after weeks of planning the murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the Twitch stream, Collins recalled confronting D4vd to "explain" his relationship with Rivas Hernandez after seeing on a missing person's flier that she was a minor.