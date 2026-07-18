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D4vd: Former Friend Claims Singer Showed Falsified 'Proof' Celeste Rivas Was 19

Twitch streamer Aysia Collins has shared some new information regarding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd.
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

A former friend of D4vd has claimed the singer allegedly showed them fake documentation to prove his late girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was a legal adult.

This week, influencer and Twitch streamer Aysia Collins posted a livestream explaining how she allegedly confronted D4vd (real name is David Anthony Burke) about his relationship with Hernandez.

Hernandez was found dead in September 2025 in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by the "Romantic Homicide" artist, prompting a murder investigation. D4vd was on tour at the time of the discovery, which his team cancelled soon thereafter, although he would not be arrested until April 2026.

D4vd faces charges of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. It has been theorized in court that the artist lured Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills rental home, where he was allegedly waiting to fatally stab the 14-year-old after weeks of planning the murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the Twitch stream, Collins recalled confronting D4vd to "explain" his relationship with Rivas Hernandez after seeing on a missing person's flier that she was a minor.

"He’s like, 'Dude, that’s not even true,'" Collins said. "'She’s like 19.' I was like, 'No, she's not. She said she's 13. Show me proof.'"

"He showed me proof," Collins continued. "And I was like, Okay, I'mma back off. I feel like I'm harassing my friend." The influencer did not detail what proof D4vd gave her.

After admitting that she couldn’t talk at length about the conversation "for legal reasons," she recalled demanding concrete proof that Rivas Hernandez was an adult. Collins added that she felt "manipulated" by D4vd despite deciding to "lay off" of him.

Collins previously called D4vd a "psychopath" who "lied and betrayed everyone around him" in a June Instagram post. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 21.

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