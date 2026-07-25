D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Allegedly Pregnant at 13, Forced Into Abortion

In a shocking new development in the preliminary hearing of the murder trial of D4vd, a Los Angeles detective said the singer impregnated his then-13-year-old victim a year before her death, according to text messages.

LAPD Detective Corey Farell testified on the fourth day of David Anthony Burke's preliminary hearing, presenting dozens of photographs and messages recovered from Burke's cellphone alongside L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman. According to the Los Angeles Times, the evidence indicated Burke impregnated Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 and convinced her to have an abortion.

The abortion took place in January 2024, per messages shown in court. In one exchange, Burke wrote to Hernandez: "wen u gonna get it done." She replied: "two days." In a separate message, Burke questioned paternity, writing: "also my mother always told me to ask this question if I was ever in this situation … it is mine right?" Hernandez responded: "of course its yours David."

Months later, in August 2024, Hernandez sent Burke a message expressing profound regret: "I care abt u i killed my kid [for] you. i don't like talking about it cause it gets [me really] upset but id do anything to have it back." In a separate message she wrote that she "took an innocent life of a literal baby."

Before testimony began, a visibly emotional Silverman turned to Hernandez's parents and warned them "it's too much." The family exited the courtroom, and Hernandez's mother could be heard crying in the hallway.

The messages on Burke's phone spanned from November 2023 to March 2025 and included nearly 50 photographs depicting Hernandez naked or the pair engaged in sex acts. Burke's phone lock screen was a photo of himself and Hernandez, topless, in an embrace.

The texts also revealed the pair made extensive plans together. Hernandez called a scheme for her to move in with Burke in February 2024 "Operation Awesome"; Burke wrote about wanting to flee to Italy to marry her; and the two planned a Las Vegas trip in August 2024. Burke also texted that he used the alias "Trayvion Davis" when placing delivery orders at his Hollywood address.

Burke, 21, faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege he killed Hernandez in April 2025; her remains were found in September 2025 in the front trunk of his Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard, just days after what would have been her 15th birthday. The murder charge carries special circumstance allegations including lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and killing a witness in a criminal investigation. If convicted as charged, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Det. Farell is expected to be the prosecution's final witness, with the preliminary hearing set to conclude Monday before LA County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo.