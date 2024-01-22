Chris Brown Maintains Quavo Beef Despite Paris Fashion Week Seating: 'Can't Pick Who You Sit By'

For reference, Brown and Quavo's beef stems from nearly seven years ago, when the Rocket Power artist were swept up in dating rumors with Brown's ex-girlfriend, actress and influencer Karreuche Tran. Brown had previously collaborated with Migos on French Montana's 2017 single "Hold Up," which proceeded to the falling out between the Virginia-born singer and the rap trio. That same year, Quavo and Karreuche were first spotted together in Atlanta.

The rift appeared to spill over into the 2017 BET Awards when Brown and Migos reportedly got into a tense confrontation at an afterparty that night.

Brown's relationship with Tran ended two years before the former Claws star was rumored to have been romantically linked to Quavo. At the time, Tran broke things off with the singer after the birth of his eldest daughter, Royalty, whom Brown fathered with model Nia Guzman. Tran has denied rumors of reconciliation with Brown, also denying that she was in a relationship with Quavo. Tran's last publicized relationship was with former NFL star Victor Cruz, who she broke up with in 2021 after three years of dating.

Things got heated between the two as recently as 2021 when Quavo responded to Brown's threats of having him "cooked" on the basketball court.