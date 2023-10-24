Cher Says She Has 'No Beef' With Madonna Despite Calling Pop Star 'Mean' in Old Interview

Cher maintains she has "no beef" with Madonna.
As part of Madonna's 40th anniversary Celebration Tour, the Queen of Pop shared a clip of Cher calling her "mean," which was taken from a 1991 interview the "Believe" singer had with Steve Kmetko for CBS.
“There are lots of things that I respect about [Madonna],” Cher said in the interview. “I think that she knows how to work the business like nobody I’ve ever seen before. And there’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s mean. I don’t like that.”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Cher did not deny making the comments, though she did add some clarification.
“Yeah, but I’ve called her much worse," Cher explained, before giving Madonna her flowers. “You know, she’s had her moments, babe. One thing that I cannot ever take away from her … this chick had her ear to the ground like no other woman I ever knew.
Cher added, “She was ahead of all of us every moment, every time — the look, the song, the feeling … I mean, no one is like her in that way.”