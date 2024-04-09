Calvin Harris' Wife Listens to Husband's Ex Taylor Swift's Music When He Isn't There

Vick Hope, British journalist and wife of DJ-producer Calvin Harris, gets her fill of Taylor Swift's music when her husband is away.

On a new episode of BBC Radio 1 podcast Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, Hope shared her secret during a segment called 'When the Boys Are Away, the Girls Will Play.'

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope confessed. “That’s just when I get my little fill—just a little fill, just a couple of songs, get it out of my system, and then it’s done.”

Harris and Swift famously dated for 15 months, from 2015 to 2016. Swift is even credited as a writer on Harris' 2016 hit "This Is What You Came For," which features Rihanna. When it was revealed that Swift co-wrote the single under a pseudonym, Harris went off on Swift's team for leaking the "hurtful" news. But Harris also clarified that he "wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals."

"Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," Harris tweeted at the time, per Billboard.