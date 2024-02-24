Calvin Harris Reveals Plan to Retire from DJing 'Once I Get Past 50'

Of course, the producer isn’t leaving the music scene entirely, as Harris plans to continue his career in the studio once he leaves the turntables behind.

“I think I’d prefer to be in the studio making tunes, like ghost producers,” he explained. “I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies, is making songs sound good. So, I would like to make other people’s records sound good.”

Over the past decade, Harris has released three full-length projects: 2014's Motion, 2017's Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and 2022's Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Harris' most recent album saw him join forces with a wide range of A-list artists, from rappers like 21 Savage, Young Thug and Pusha T, to pop stars such as Dua Lipa, Justin Timberlake, and Charlie Puth.