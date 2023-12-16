Britney Spears Appears to Respond to Justin Timberlake, Says He Used to Cry After She'd Beat Him in Basketball: 'No Disrespect'

Just when you thought you'd heard it all about Justin Timberlake, here comes Britney Spears with more throwback tea.

On Friday, the "Toxic" singer alluded to breaking Timberlake's ankles on the court, although she didn't mention him by name. "I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry ... no disrespect," she wrote.

During a Las Vegas performance on Wednesday night, Timberlake gave a subtle reference to Spears and her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, which sold 1.1 million copies in its first week when it was released in October. According to TMZ, the 10-time Grammy Award-winner said was performing at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when he said "no disrespect" before beginning "Cry Me a River."