Ginuwine Doesn't Recall Justin Timberlake ‘Fo Shizz’ Interaction, 'Would Have Looked at Him Very Weird If He Did'

Ginuwine doesn’t recall the hilarious interaction that he supposedly had with Justin Timberlake in New York City, as recalled by Britney Spears in her new book, The Woman in Me.

Billboard spoke with the R&B singer this week, who told the outlet he doesn’t remember the *NSYNC singer saying to him, “'Fo' shizz. Ginuwine, what’s up homie?’"

“Nah, I don’t remember that,” Ginuwine told the outlet, laughing. “I would have probably looked at him very weird if he did that like she said,” he added. “I just don’t remember that, but I remember him [Timberlake] being a cool dude and me kicking it down there in Florida with [*NSYNC’s] producer at one time.”