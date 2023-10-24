Britney Spears Recalls Justin Timberlake Greeting Ginuwine With ‘Fo Shizz,’ Actress Michelle Williams Narrates Awkward Moment in Audiobook

Britney Spears' new book The Woman in Me has given fans another exciting tidbit, this time regarding *NSYNC and their love for Black artists, plus a hilarious encounter between her ex Justin Timberlake and Ginuwine.

A snippet of the audiobook read by Emmy Award-winning actress Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) revealed how much the men of *NSYNC were transfixed by hip-hop. They made it a point to surround themselves with Black artists, but according to Spears, they often "tried too hard to fit in."

"[Justin's] band *NSYNC was what people back then called 'so pimp.' They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop," the five-time Oscar-nominee Williams narrates in a clip going viral. "To me, that's what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very conscious to position themselves as a white group."

Spears recalled one time when she and Timberlake were in the Big Apple and bumped into Ginuwine. The Justified singer got overly excited and began speaking in slang toward the R&B legend.