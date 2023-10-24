Britney Spears Recalls Justin Timberlake Greeting Ginuwine With ‘Fo Shizz,’ Actress Michelle Williams Narrates Awkward Moment in Audiobook

Britney Spears' new book The Woman in Me has given fans another exciting tidbit, this time regarding *NSYNC and their love for Black artists, plus a hilarious encounter between her ex Justin Timberlake and Ginuwine.
A snippet of the audiobook read by Emmy Award-winning actress Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) revealed how much the men of *NSYNC were transfixed by hip-hop. They made it a point to surround themselves with Black artists, but according to Spears, they often "tried too hard to fit in."
"[Justin's] band *NSYNC was what people back then called 'so pimp.' They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop," the five-time Oscar-nominee Williams narrates in a clip going viral. "To me, that's what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very conscious to position themselves as a white group."
Spears recalled one time when she and Timberlake were in the Big Apple and bumped into Ginuwine. The Justified singer got overly excited and began speaking in slang toward the R&B legend.
"One day, [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town that I'd never been to before," Williams read via Spears' recollection. "Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. [Justin] got all excited and said so loud, 'Oh yeah. Fo' shizz. Fo' shizz. Ginuwine what’s up homie?’"
She added, "After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia did an impression of [Justin], 'Oh yeah. Fo' shizz. Fo' shizz. Ginuwine…' [Justin] wasn't even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, 'Fuck you.'"
The hilarious interaction has people on social media cracking all types of jokes about Justin Timberlake's excitement over seeing Ginuwine, and Williams' dramatic impersonation.
"I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for," wrote a Twitter user. Another said, "(white) Michelle Williams doing an impression of Britney doing an impression of Justin Timberlake doing an impression of a Black person - this is art."
One user tweeted, "Not Justin Timberlake putting on a blaccent for Ginuwine. I NEED to listen to the audiobook. I can see him doing that, especially with those cornrows on his head."
Britney Spears' memoir, released today, has also given fans explosive moments, such as revealing she cheated on JT with her former dancer Wade Robson. She claimed that she only did it after hearing the *NSYNC member had slept with at least one other woman when they were dating.
Check out more reactions to JT's interaction with Ginuwine below.