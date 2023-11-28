ASAP Rocky on Exploring Business Ventures Outside of Music: 'The Industry Is Always Evolving'

ASAP Rocky has been a busy man in the five years since his third studio album, Testing. The 35-year-old is currently prepping his upcoming LP Don't Be Dumb, but also recently began a whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, debuted his single "Riot!" in a Beats commercial, and more recently, was named creative director for PUMA x Formula 1.
Since the beginning of the 2020s, the Harlem native has continued to keep himself booked through collaborations with Mercedes-Benz, Marine Serre, PacSun, and Vans, all while leading his creative agency AWGE. In his latest Highsnobiety profile, the A$AP Mob member explained why he's entered different ventures aside from music.
"The industry is always evolving, and changes give opportunities to different ideas. I think it is important to try to embrace the newness and the ever-changing world,” he told the publication.
On his PUMA x F1 collection, which launched earlier this month, he's primed to “shake the room up a bit," which he achieved during the collaboration's pop-up in Las Vegas earlier this month. During F1 weekend, Rocky and models rocked apparel from the innovative collection, and the artist's girlfriend, world-renowned pop icon Rihanna attended the event, to the surprise of unsuspecting guests.
Rocky's position at PUMA x F1 will last for a few years while the multi-hyphenate focuses on lifestyle apparel, campaign visuals, activations, and more.
"I have always loved motorsports from a distance, and the chance to work with PUMA and F1 felt like the best way to disrupt the category," Rocky told Complex in October. "I’m eager to explore the impact that streetwear and fashion can play beyond the track."