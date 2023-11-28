ASAP Rocky on Exploring Business Ventures Outside of Music: 'The Industry Is Always Evolving'

ASAP Rocky has been a busy man in the five years since his third studio album, Testing. The 35-year-old is currently prepping his upcoming LP Don't Be Dumb, but also recently began a whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, debuted his single "Riot!" in a Beats commercial, and more recently, was named creative director for PUMA x Formula 1.

Since the beginning of the 2020s, the Harlem native has continued to keep himself booked through collaborations with Mercedes-Benz, Marine Serre, PacSun, and Vans, all while leading his creative agency AWGE. In his latest Highsnobiety profile, the A$AP Mob member explained why he's entered different ventures aside from music.

"The industry is always evolving, and changes give opportunities to different ideas. I think it is important to try to embrace the newness and the ever-changing world,” he told the publication.