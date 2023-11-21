Judge Rules ASAP Rocky Will Stand Trial for 2 Felony Charges Over ASAP Relli Shooting

"There will be some evidence that is going to be insurmountable. The witness is not going to be able to withstand cross-examination in front of the jury,” attorney Joe Tacopina said outside the court, as seen above. He added he’s “certain Rocky is going to be vindicated when all is said and done.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, some new footage was played Monday, two weeks after another clip—which allegedly featured Rocky shooting Relli—was played in court. As opposed to the previous video, the latest footage includes sound, which features "two loud pops with a time stamp matching the alleged shooting."

Moments after the "loud pops" are heard in the video, a man prosecutors have identified as ASAP Rocky "is seen rounding the corner from the scene of the altercation and slowing down to a walk."

On Monday, LAPD detective Frank Flores testified that another video, which was taken at a different parking garage where the incident took place, appeared to show a gun in Rocky’s hands.

However, Flores admitted the video capturing the alleged shooting isn't definitive. “[There’s] nothing clear that shows it,” Flores said when cross-examined by Rocky's lawyer.