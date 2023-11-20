ASAP Rocky Goes Viral With Mid-Interview Reaction to Hearing Rihanna’s Laugh

ASAP Rocky is now the star of a new meme that’s sure to become a mainstay on Twitter, which I refuse to refer to as X.

Indeed, Rocky was seen halting his own words mid-sentence in reaction to seemingly hearing Rihanna's laugh in the distance in a swiftly-made-viral clip.

At the top of the decidedly brief clip, Rocky is seen starting to answer a question at a red carpet event before hitting the pause button.

“What the fuck is that?” Rocky says after playfully looking at his surroundings and directly into the camera. “What was that?”