GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Jaleec Pino Details Altercation With Yaya Mayweather, Says It Was Self-Defense

Pino shared her account of the confrontation with Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, claiming she acted in self-defense after being slapped first.

Jaleec Pino speaking into a microphone, Yaya Mayweather in a red dress at an event.
(Image via YouTube), (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images)

Jaleec Pino says she was defending herself after a confrontation with Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather turned physical and quickly spread across social media.

Videos of the altercation began circulating online Saturday after the podcaster claimed Yaya confronted her over a recent interview before allegedly slapping her first. Pino shared her version of events on Instagram shortly after the footage went viral, insisting she didn't initiate the physical confrontation.

"Bro, we see Yaya on the internet all the time. She starts everything," Pino said. "She brought up my interview. She said that I brought her up in an interview. I said, 'What interview did I bring you up?'"

Pino claimed the conversation became increasingly tense as she tried to understand what Yaya was referring to.

"I said, 'So what did I say?'" she recalled, adding that she tried to keep her composure despite wanting to respond.

According to Pino, she believed she was outnumbered because Yaya wasn't alone.

"I really wanted to get on her... but I'm like, okay, she got her little people with her. I'm outnumbered. I can't do too much," she said.

Pino then alleged the confrontation turned physical when Yaya struck her first.

"It don't matter how y'all try to paint it out, but she really kicked it off first. So talk about that. Don't act like I did anything," she said.

She also accused Yaya of talking too much and believing she was "overly protected."

Pino doubled down on her account by posting footage from the altercation to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Yaya Mayweather called me a messy bitch — this what happened," while tagging Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s daughter.

Yaya, who shares a son with NBA YoungBoy, has not publicly addressed Pino's claims as of this writing.

Related Stories

(L-R) Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy.
Music

Yaya Mayweather on NBA YoungBoy Relationship: 'That Ship Has Sailed'

The rapper's ex has made it very clear that she never wants to rekindle her relationship with her child's father.

Will Lavin77 days ago
(L-R) Soulja Boy and Drake.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Ex's Rent Money Request: 'She Better Call Drake'

Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Big Draco's son, claimed the "Crank That" hitmaker has blocked her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Takes Out Newspaper Ad to Drop ‘Pitt’ Surname as Part of Petition

The 21-year-old adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie published the legal notice in the 'Los Angeles Daily Journal.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App