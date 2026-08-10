Jaleec Pino Details Altercation With Yaya Mayweather, Says It Was Self-Defense

Jaleec Pino says she was defending herself after a confrontation with Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather turned physical and quickly spread across social media.
Videos of the altercation began circulating online Saturday after the podcaster claimed Yaya confronted her over a recent interview before allegedly slapping her first. Pino shared her version of events on Instagram shortly after the footage went viral, insisting she didn't initiate the physical confrontation.
"Bro, we see Yaya on the internet all the time. She starts everything," Pino said. "She brought up my interview. She said that I brought her up in an interview. I said, 'What interview did I bring you up?'"
Pino claimed the conversation became increasingly tense as she tried to understand what Yaya was referring to.
"I said, 'So what did I say?'" she recalled, adding that she tried to keep her composure despite wanting to respond.
According to Pino, she believed she was outnumbered because Yaya wasn't alone.
"I really wanted to get on her... but I'm like, okay, she got her little people with her. I'm outnumbered. I can't do too much," she said.
Pino then alleged the confrontation turned physical when Yaya struck her first.
"It don't matter how y'all try to paint it out, but she really kicked it off first. So talk about that. Don't act like I did anything," she said.
She also accused Yaya of talking too much and believing she was "overly protected."
Pino doubled down on her account by posting footage from the altercation to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Yaya Mayweather called me a messy bitch — this what happened," while tagging Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s daughter.
Yaya, who shares a son with NBA YoungBoy, has not publicly addressed Pino's claims as of this writing.