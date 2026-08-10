Jaleec Pino Details Altercation With Yaya Mayweather, Says It Was Self-Defense

Jaleec Pino says she was defending herself after a confrontation with Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather turned physical and quickly spread across social media.

Videos of the altercation began circulating online Saturday after the podcaster claimed Yaya confronted her over a recent interview before allegedly slapping her first. Pino shared her version of events on Instagram shortly after the footage went viral, insisting she didn't initiate the physical confrontation.

"Bro, we see Yaya on the internet all the time. She starts everything," Pino said. "She brought up my interview. She said that I brought her up in an interview. I said, 'What interview did I bring you up?'"

Pino claimed the conversation became increasingly tense as she tried to understand what Yaya was referring to.

"I said, 'So what did I say?'" she recalled, adding that she tried to keep her composure despite wanting to respond.