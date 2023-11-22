ASAP Rocky Leaves Young Fan Speechless After Introducing Him to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna love the kids.
On the night of Rocky's Puma x F1 launch in Las Vegas last weekend, Pretty Flacko ran into a child attendee and offered him a shirt. The exchange was captured by the boy's mother while both were escorted to another spot in the venue.
"Yo, shorty. How you feeling lil' man? You cooling? Yo, where your shirt at? Let me get you a shirt,” Rocky told the kid.
What came next was the surprise of a lifetime, as the kid was introduced to Rihanna. The boy grasped his chest and was visibly stunned by Rih, who went in for a hug while she and Rocky laughed at the encounter.
Towards the end of the clip, the kid sported an oversized shirt and Puma-designed racer gloves while saying goodbye to Rihanna.
On the same night, Rocky spoke to Complex about his and Rihanna's best collaboration. And no, it wasn't the "Cockiness (Love It)" remix.
“If me and my lady was to collab, what could we — like, team up and just smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he joked, referring to their sons, one-year-old RZA and three three-month-old Riot Rose.
“I think that’s our best creation so far,” he added with a laugh. “Nothing is better than that out there, any design. I mean, we had a third designer come and help — a ghost designer named God, you know — and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”