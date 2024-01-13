21 Savage Jokingly Asks Fans If He Should Change Poop Line on "Pop Ur Sh*t"

21 Savage wants to know whether his fans want him to change the post-chorus on American Dream track "Pop Ur Shit."
The song, which features Future and Young Thug, with co-production from Metro Boomin, includes a hilarious line that has grossed out some listeners. "What you smokin'? / Uncle Snoop / It smell like gas, I think somebody pooped," Savage raps, relating the smell of marijuana to human feces.
In an Instagram post shortly after the album's release, Savage unveiled new merch over his song "Redrum" alongside a funny caption that read, "im happy yall like it 🥹 yall want me to change the poop bar ?"
Released on Jan. 12, American Dream is Savage's first solo LP in six years, not including his collaborative projects with Metro Boomin (Savage Mode II) and Drake (Her Loss). Ahead of American Dream, Savage dropped what some fans are guessing is a faux movie trailer with Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin playing alternate versions of himself.
Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Durk and more appear on the 15-song album, which references Savage's journey to becoming a lawful U.S. resident after being outed as an immigrant in 2019. The 31-year-old was born in London, years before emigrating to the states with his mother when he was seven.