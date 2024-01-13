21 Savage Jokingly Asks Fans If He Should Change Poop Line on "Pop Ur Sh*t"

21 Savage wants to know whether his fans want him to change the post-chorus on American Dream track "Pop Ur Shit."

The song, which features Future and Young Thug, with co-production from Metro Boomin, includes a hilarious line that has grossed out some listeners. "What you smokin'? / Uncle Snoop / It smell like gas, I think somebody pooped," Savage raps, relating the smell of marijuana to human feces.