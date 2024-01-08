21 Savage Shares 'American Dream' Trailer Starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin

Young Mazino, Druski, Natasha Lyonne, and more are also featured.

Jan 08, 2024

View this video on YouTube

Savage Season is in full swing.

Monday, mere hours after a poster was shared featuring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin adorned with 21 Savage’s forehead dagger tattoo, fans were given the official trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Per press notes, the trailer marks the beginning of a new era for 21, whose most recent solo studio album I Am > I Was arrived back in December 2018.

See the trailer—which counts Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji as directors—up top.

This story is being updated.

Latest in Music