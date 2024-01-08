21 Savage Shares 'American Dream' Trailer Starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin

Savage Season is in full swing.

Monday, mere hours after a poster was shared featuring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin adorned with 21 Savage’s forehead dagger tattoo, fans were given the official trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Per press notes, the trailer marks the beginning of a new era for 21, whose most recent solo studio album I Am > I Was arrived back in December 2018.

See the trailer—which counts Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji as directors—up top.