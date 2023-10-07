21 Savage Legally Allowed to Travel Overseas, Plans to Perform In London

21 Savage has been given clearance to legally travel outside of the United States and plans to perform for the first time ever in his native London.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally," Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday night, Savage, who was born in the United Kingdom, released a video titled "London, I'm Coming Home." The video, uploaded to his Instagram, contains clips of his childhood memories and teased that he would be returning to the country that he left when he was seven years old.