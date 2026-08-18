Pacsun Brings L/AB c/o Off-White to Retail With SoHo Shop-in-Shop Launch

Pacsun is bringing L/AB c/o Off-White into its retail lineup as the new label continues to expand following its debut this summer. The retailer announced its partnership with L/AB c/o Off-White, the experimental arm of the Off-White universe, with a dedicated shop-in-shop at Pacsun's SoHo location in New York City. The space officially opened Aug. 13 with an event celebrating the collection and its focus on creativity and customization. Built around what the brand calls a "Laboratory of Fun," L/AB takes familiar elements of Off-White's design language and reworks them for a collection of everyday pieces. Its latest 41-piece offering spans men's and women's apparel and footwear, including T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, outerwear, underwear and sneakers.

Prices range from $45 to $225, while recognizable Off-White elements such as diagonal stripes and quotation-mark graphics appear throughout the collection. "L/AB c/o Off-White™ is an incredible addition to the Pacsun assortment, and we're excited to bring the new label to our customers," Pacsun Chief Merchandising Officer Richard Cox said in a statement. "There's something really special about the way L/AB takes the codes and energy of Off-White™ and makes them feel fresh, approachable and ready to be interpreted in new ways." Cox added that the label represents the type of "creative, culture-driven brand" Pacsun wants to introduce to its audience. For the SoHo launch, Pacsun turned the store into an interactive experience rather than simply putting the collection on racks. Attendees were able to customize pieces through a screen-printing activation while a live DJ provided music throughout the event. "Bringing L/AB c/o Off-White™ to Pacsun and celebrating the launch with the Pacsun community in SoHo was a great reflection of what makes this partnership so meaningful," Bluestar Alliance CEO Joey Gabbay said.