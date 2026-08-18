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Pacsun Brings L/AB c/o Off-White to Retail With SoHo Shop-in-Shop Launch

The 41-piece collection, priced $45 to $225, landed at the SoHo flagship on August 13 with a big event featuring interactive screen-printing and a DJ.

Illuminated "PACSUN" sign on a brick wall, glowing softly in the dark.
(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Pacsun is bringing L/AB c/o Off-White into its retail lineup as the new label continues to expand following its debut this summer.

The retailer announced its partnership with L/AB c/o Off-White, the experimental arm of the Off-White universe, with a dedicated shop-in-shop at Pacsun's SoHo location in New York City. The space officially opened Aug. 13 with an event celebrating the collection and its focus on creativity and customization.

Built around what the brand calls a "Laboratory of Fun," L/AB takes familiar elements of Off-White's design language and reworks them for a collection of everyday pieces. Its latest 41-piece offering spans men's and women's apparel and footwear, including T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, outerwear, underwear and sneakers.

Prices range from $45 to $225, while recognizable Off-White elements such as diagonal stripes and quotation-mark graphics appear throughout the collection.

"L/AB c/o Off-White™ is an incredible addition to the Pacsun assortment, and we're excited to bring the new label to our customers," Pacsun Chief Merchandising Officer Richard Cox said in a statement. "There's something really special about the way L/AB takes the codes and energy of Off-White™ and makes them feel fresh, approachable and ready to be interpreted in new ways."

Cox added that the label represents the type of "creative, culture-driven brand" Pacsun wants to introduce to its audience.

For the SoHo launch, Pacsun turned the store into an interactive experience rather than simply putting the collection on racks. Attendees were able to customize pieces through a screen-printing activation while a live DJ provided music throughout the event.

"Bringing L/AB c/o Off-White™ to Pacsun and celebrating the launch with the Pacsun community in SoHo was a great reflection of what makes this partnership so meaningful," Bluestar Alliance CEO Joey Gabbay said.

Gabbay pointed to Pacsun's connection with younger shoppers as a key part of the collaboration, saying the retailer creates environments where customers can discover emerging brands before putting their own spin on them.

"The night captured that energy, from guests personalizing the collection to the music and atmosphere in the store," he added. "It was rewarding to see people connect with L/AB beyond the product, and we look forward to continuing that creative exchange with Pacsun and its community."

L/AB c/o Off-White is positioned as a creative platform within the larger Off-White universe, emphasizing customization, collaboration and participation rather than simply consuming finished products. The concept continues the experimentation with fashion and youth culture that became central to Off-White under its late founder and creative director, Virgil Abloh.

The collection is now available at select Pacsun stores, including its SoHo and Fashion Island (Newport Beach, CA) locations, as well as online.

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