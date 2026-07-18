Lil Wayne Teams Up With Craig Carton for New 'Joint Venture' Podcast

The format will consist of a late-night-style setup built around Wayne winding down with Carton and a special guest following a concert, with conversations ranging across the biggest stories in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. Also on the agenda will be discussions about celebrity disagreements, ongoing debates, and breaking news.

The show is set to make its public debut on Sunday (July 19), with a live taping during Fanatics Fest NYC . The recorded episode then drops on Wednesday, July 22, on YouTube and all major podcast platforms, with new installments arriving every Wednesday after that.

Lil Wayne and WFAN radio host Craig Carton are bringing their long-running friendship to the podcast space with a new show called The Joint Venture.

Wayne set the tone for what listeners can expect in a statement about the show: "The best podcasts feel like you just kicking it with your people, talking the same way you do when nobody's listening," he said. "I'ma light one up with the homie Craig, and we're gonna talk our shit about whatever the day brings. You never know who's gonna pull up or where the conversation's gonna go."

Carton, who called Wayne the biggest sports fan he knows after a March appearance on his WFAN show, was equally direct about the appeal. "There's nothing better than swapping takes with Wayne on sports, pop culture and a whole host of other topics," he said.

He added: "The Joint Venture show gives us a great excuse to keep doing what we've been doing for years, while also having some famous friends stop by and chop it up with us. There's no better job in the world."

The series is produced by Magilla Entertainment, the company behind Peacock's O'ahu Shores and Discovery's Moonshiners. Executive producers include Wayne, Carton, Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, and Fabian Marasciullo.

Lil Wayne is currently on a North American tour marking the 20th anniversary of Tha Carter, with 2 Chainz supporting on most dates and The Game joining for select California stops. The run continues through October, giving the podcast a built-in post-show backdrop week after week.