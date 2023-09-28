The Game Suggests Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle Have Him to Thank for Their Success

The Game was undoubtedly influential in the early days of Lamar's career. Years before he dropped his debut studio album Section.80, Lamar appeared on several songs with Game under the alias 'K. Dot.' Game was also one of the earliest supporters of Nipsey.

In an interview with BigBoyTV in 2019, Game revealed that he met Nipsey just by chance one day when he was driving around in Crenshaw. He recalled when the rapper approached his car with around ten or so others and he believed he might be running into some Crips looking to cause some trouble due to his association with the bloods. "Nip pulled out a CD and he was like: 'What’s up Game? I’m Nip. We the Slauson boys, this my demo,'" he said. "Later on, we end up doing 'They Roll' and a few other songs that night. Nip would never let me forget that, never."

While Game has been on great terms with Kendrick Lamar since the early days, in 2021 he suggested no one from Compton is capable of outrapping him, Kung-Fu Kenny included. "Can't nobody in Compton out rap Game, n***a," he said in a chat on Clubhouse.

"Kendrick my n***a," Game continued. "Kendrick doing his shit. I love that n***a to death. N***a, I flew past Kendrick when that n***a was on foot, n***a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this shit. Don't play. Don't play with Game name. Compton, n***a. Hardest n***a in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n***a that say any different, I'll body him and any n***a he fuck with."