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iLoveMakonnen posing
Music

iLoveMakonnen Once Again Announces Retirement From Music, Calls "Heavy in the Streets" His 'Last Song'

Makonnen first announced he was calling it quits back in 2016.

Trey Alston679 days ago
Music

ILoveMakonnen Calls Out Post Malone, Metro Boomin, and Swae Lee for Unfollowing, Ghosting Him: 'Y'all Turned Y'all Back on Me'

The "Tuesday" artist accused the trio of ghosting him for years, before reaching out recently after Makonnen linked with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for their new single.

Brad Callas1077 days ago
ILoveMakonnen performs at Born and Bred Festival in 2016
Music

ILoveMakonnen Recalls Drake Relationship Going Downhill, Drizzy Calling Him ‘Eric Benét-Ass Looking N***a’

ILoveMakonnen recalled his falling out with Drake, revealing that their relationship took a turn at the 2015 Wireless Festival with a specific comment.

Brad Callas1169 days ago
Single art for iLoveMakonnen and NBA Youngboy
Music

ILoveMakonnen and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Connect for New Song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid"

ILoveMakonnen tapped YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the new song "All My Sh*t Is Stupid." In January, Makonnen released the album 'Everything Is Trash.'

tara mahadevan1491 days ago
The cover art for a new ILoveMakonnen album is shown
Music

ILoveMakonnen Links With Yellow Trash Can for New Album ‘Everything Is Trash’

The new album, recorded in Portland, sees Makonnen partnering with the production duo Yellow Trash Can and features the previously released "My Girl Trans."

Trace William Cowen1646 days ago
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Music

ILoveMakonnen Shares New Song "My Girl Trans" f/ Yellow Trash Can

Makonnen fans are eating today, as the massively influential artist is back with another new Yellow Trash Can collab to kick off the new year.

Trace William Cowen1653 days ago
dmw
Music

ILoveMakonnen Drops ‘DMW007’ Project Featuring First-Take Freestyles

Earlier this year, the hugely influential artist surprise-dropped his 'My Parade' project, marking the first to be released since regaining control of his art.

Trace William Cowen1746 days ago
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Music

Lawsuit Filed Over Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's Posthumous Collab "Falling Down"

The collab, released in September 2018, became a posthumous Billboard Hot 100 hit for the late artists and was later remixed by Travis Barker.

Trace William Cowen1760 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Surprise-Drops New Album 'My Parade' f/ Lil B and Payday

Makonnen, who timed the release of the new 'My Parade' album with his birthday, said this marks his first project as a fully independent act.

Trace William Cowen1922 days ago
Lil Peep 'Everybody's Everything'
Music

Stream Lil Peep’s Second Posthumous Album ‘Everybody’s Everything’

Featuring Rich the Kid, Lil Tracy, ILOVEMAKONNEN, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2437 days ago
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Rapper iLoveMakonnen performs at the LA Pride Music Festival
Music

ILoveMakonnen Drops New Single "Trap Going Crazy"

The song leaked earlier this year.

Xavier Hamilton2510 days ago
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Music

Travis Barker Shares "Adam's Song"-Inspired Remix of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's "Falling Down"

Peep, who died in 2017, was a known fan of Barker's work with blink-182 and regularly covered their songs at live shows.

Trace William Cowen2564 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Releases New EP 'M3,' Addresses Lack of Support From Gucci Mane and Hip-Hop Community

ILoveMakonnen has released his 6-track EP 'M3,' which includes one feature from Gucci Mane.

tara mahadevan2583 days ago
ILoveMakonnen 'M3'
Music

ILoveMakonnen Shares "Shoot Shoot" Off Upcoming 'M3' EP

'M3' is expected to drop later this month.

Joshua Espinoza2598 days ago

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