Cortis "Color Outside the Lines" CD Variations: How to Buy

Cortis' debut EP Color Outside the Lines is available now on Complex, and we've got all three CD versions for you to shop. The five-member group—James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon, and Keonho—debuted last August with the lead single "What You Want," which appears on their project. Their name comes from an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase "Color outside the lines," reflecting their philosophy of breaking boundaries and redefining what a youth-driven group can be.

Released worldwide in September 2025, Color Outside the Lines debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, the second-highest ever for a K-pop act's debut. The group describes their artistry as unscripted and instinctive, creating work that feels emotionally authentic and spontaneous. Their diverse cultural backgrounds inform a world that is fresh, dynamic, and unbound by traditional frameworks, establishing Cortis as a new creative force shaping the global landscape.

Where to buy Color Outside the Lines on CD