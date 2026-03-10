K-Pop Star Heeseung to Depart ENHYPEN, Will Remain With Label as Solo Artist

K-pop singer Heeseung will depart his group ENHYPEN and start a new journey as a solo artist, while remaining signed to the group’s label.
BELIFT LAB, the record label behind the successful K-pop group, announced the decision in a lengthy statement shared on Tuesday (March 10).
The label wrote, “Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it. As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members.”
The statement acknowledged that the news may be difficult for fans to process. The company also confirmed that the 24-year-old will remain under the label and prepare a solo album.
Following the announcement, Heeseung shared a handwritten letter on Weverse addressing fans, reflecting on his time in the group, and thanking both his bandmates and fans for supporting him.
He also explained that discussions with the company about his own projects played a role in the decision.
“After thinking deeply about it for a long time, I ultimately made a big decision in line with the direction that was discussed, in hopes of returning to you in a better way,” he wrote, per his representative. “As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you. There were so many things I wanted to show you, but at the same time, I didn’t want my own ambitions to come before the team.”
He added, “I’m aware of the concerns and many conversations surrounding this, and I’m working hard to prepare so I can meet you again soon. My sincere hope is to return to you with an even better version of myself.”
The remaining members, Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki also shared a joint message with fans on X after the news broke.
“We bet you were really shocked seeing today's announcement," the group wrote, per Billboard, adding that they were most concerned about how fans would react. They also said they "respect and support HEESEUNG-hyung's choice and new beginning."
Heeseung debuted with ENHYPEN in November 2020 after appearing on the survival reality show, I-LAND. The group launched with the album Border: Day One and have made a name for themselves with hits like “Bite Me,” “Fever,” “Drunk-Dazed,” and “XO (Only If You Say Yes).”
Their most recent album, The Sin: Vanish, released in January, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.