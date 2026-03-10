K-Pop Star Heeseung to Depart ENHYPEN, Will Remain With Label as Solo Artist

K-pop singer Heeseung will depart his group ENHYPEN and start a new journey as a solo artist, while remaining signed to the group’s label.

The label wrote, “Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it. As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members.”

The statement acknowledged that the news may be difficult for fans to process. The company also confirmed that the 24-year-old will remain under the label and prepare a solo album.

Following the announcement, Heeseung shared a handwritten letter on Weverse addressing fans, reflecting on his time in the group, and thanking both his bandmates and fans for supporting him.

He also explained that discussions with the company about his own projects played a role in the decision.

“After thinking deeply about it for a long time, I ultimately made a big decision in line with the direction that was discussed, in hopes of returning to you in a better way,” he wrote, per his representative. “As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you. There were so many things I wanted to show you, but at the same time, I didn’t want my own ambitions to come before the team.”