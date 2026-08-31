Music

ENHYPEN Secure First Billboard 200 No. 1 With 'The Sin: Bliss'

The K-Pop six-piece's second EP of the year is their highest-charting project in the U.S. to date.

JUNGWON, SUNOO, NI-KI, JAKE, SUNGHOON and JAY of ENHYPEN perform onstage at Snapdragon Stadium on July 21, 2026 in San Diego, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

K-Pop boy band ENHYPEN just secured their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their second EP of the year, The Sin: Bliss.

As reported by Billboard, ENHYPEN’s latest project has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with 98,000 equivalent album units in its first week of availability. It’s their seventh top ten overall in the United States, and their highest-charting project to date on the Billboard 200.

The EP followed the release of The Sin: Vanish, which peaked at No. 2 on the chart when it debuted in January. The Sin: Bliss is the group’s first release as a six-piece, following the departure of Heeseung in March.

Rounding out the rest of the top five is multiple former No. 1s, including Ella Langley’s Dandelion at No. 2, Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love at No. 3, and Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 4. Dolly Parton also makes an appearance in the top ten following the news of her death on Aug. 25. Her best-of compilation, Ultimate Dolly Parton, has charted at No. 5, making her second-highest-charting album ever.

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