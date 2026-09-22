Fall officially arrives today, and we are now just a few weeks away from the start of the Fall Classic. World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook are available to bet on now, and the current favorite to win baseball’s grandest prize is, unsurprisingly, the LA Dodgers at +200. The Brewers (+575), Rays (+800), Yankees (+850), Guardians (+1300), and Red Sox (+1400) are also among the favorites. Below, we will take stock of World Series odds and zero in on some of the more notable teams in the hunt to win the Commissioner’s Trophy. World Series odds

Here is a look at current World Series odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

LA Dodgers (+200)

Milwaukee Brewers (+575)

Tampa Bay Rays (+800)

New York Yankees (+850)

Cleveland Guardians (+1300)

Atlanta Braves (+1400)

Boston Red Sox (+1400)

Philadelphia Phillies (+1500)

Chicago Cubs (+1600)

Chicago White Sox (+2500)

San Diego Padres (+2500)

Texas Rangers (+3000)

Houston Astros (+3500)

Toronto Blue Jays (+30000)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+40000)

LA Dodgers (+200)

What kind of odds board would it be if the Dodgers weren’t at the top? The Dodgers have coasted through the regular season and currently hold a 96-60 record. That is the second-best mark in MLB. They currently trail the Brewers by 2 games in the National League standings. Dave Roberts will get Andy Pages, who missed the past month with a fractured left hand, back this week. Milwaukee Brewers (+575)

The Brewers may soon become America’s darling as the small-market club is poised for an NLCS showdown with the Dodgers, barring some chaos in the National League’s earlier playoff rounds. If Milwaukee can hold on this last week and own the best record in the NL when the regular season comes to a close on Sunday night, then they would get homefield advantage in a potential series against the NL’s evil empire.

Tampa Bay Rays (+800)

The American League’s small-market juggernaut this season has been the Rays (95-60), who are set to be the AL’s top overall seed. Tampa Bay has the best home record in all of baseball as it is 55-26 this season at the funky Tropicana Field. A knock on the Rays is that they typically beat up on sub-.500 teams but cave when they face baseball’s big boys. Kevin Cash’s crew was swept by the Dodgers in June, and they lost 2-out-of-3 to the Brewers way back in March. The Rays have been better against the AL’s brass as they are 6-3 against the Yankees and 7-6 against the Red Sox this season. New York Yankees (+850)

It is all but certain that the Yankees will play the rival Red Sox in the Wild Card round. The good news for the Bombers is that they played tremendously well against Boston in their last meeting, taking 3-of-4 games at the Stadium. The bad news for Aaron Boone’s club is that they will likely be without Aaron Judge against the Sox, as he is now dealing with a calf injury. Boston Red Sox (+1400)

The Red Sox have orchestrated one of the most remarkable in-season turnarounds in baseball history, although they have cooled off over the past few weeks. Boston is just 9-9 in the month of September.