Shannon Marcec
Latest Stories
The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
The '90s Male R&B Group Pyramid of Excellence
The one true hierarchy of '90s male R&B groups.
Back to Basics: How Nicki Minaj Rebranded Herself and Won Back Rap Fans
How Nicki Minaj Rebranded Herself and Won Back Rap Fans
We Made It: "Mad Men" Rap Memes
If combining rap lyrics with "Mad Men" is wrong, nothing in this world is right.
20 Nail Artists You Should Know
Don't overlook this incredible form of art and design.
Interview: Kurt Sutter Talks Outlaws, Loyalty, and Racial Stereotypes
The creator of the gnarliest show on TV has a fear of dolls, but that's about all he's afraid of.
Solange Knowles: The "Women Are Complex, Too" Interview & Video
The trillest member of the Knowles clan took a minute out of her busy modeling schedule to play a game of "Would You Rather."
Watch This: Funny, Twisted Race Bike Crash
And the result is racer confusion
Don't Park Your Car In Cali
It seems people can't hold onto their cars in Cali.
4Sale: Invisible '39 Pontiac
In case you're in the market for a clear ride.
Gallery: 25 Ridiculous Prom Rides
See who will be regretting prom night in 10 years.
PROMO: Havaianas Soul Collection Celebration at Reed Space
Complex gets an exclusive early look.