Shannon Marcec Portrait

Shannon Marcec

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Shannon Marcec21 days ago
Aaliyah wearing a white bandana and hoop earrings, looking confidently at the camera. Although her career was cut short, she still has an outstanding catalogue, with at least 25 great Aaliyah Songs.

The 25 Best Aaliyah Songs

January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.

Shannon Marcec245 days ago
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The '90s Male R&B Group Pyramid of Excellence

The one true hierarchy of '90s male R&B groups.

Shannon Marcec4516 days ago
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Back to Basics: How Nicki Minaj Rebranded Herself and Won Back Rap Fans

How Nicki Minaj Rebranded Herself and Won Back Rap Fans

Shannon Marcec4531 days ago
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We Made It: "Mad Men" Rap Memes

If combining rap lyrics with "Mad Men" is wrong, nothing in this world is right.

Shannon Marcec4540 days ago
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20 Nail Artists You Should Know

Don't overlook this incredible form of art and design.

Shannon Marcec4930 days ago
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Interview: Kurt Sutter Talks Outlaws, Loyalty, and Racial Stereotypes

The creator of the gnarliest show on TV has a fear of dolls, but that's about all he's afraid of.

Shannon Marcec5120 days ago
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Solange Knowles: The "Women Are Complex, Too" Interview & Video

The trillest member of the Knowles clan took a minute out of her busy modeling schedule to play a game of "Would You Rather."

Shannon Marcec5282 days ago
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Watch This: Funny, Twisted Race Bike Crash

And the result is racer confusion

Shannon Marcec5564 days ago
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Don't Park Your Car In Cali

It seems people can't hold onto their cars in Cali.

Shannon Marcec5566 days ago
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4Sale: Invisible '39 Pontiac

In case you're in the market for a clear ride.

Shannon Marcec5575 days ago
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Gallery: 25 Ridiculous Prom Rides

See who will be regretting prom night in 10 years.

Shannon Marcec5585 days ago

PROMO: Havaianas Soul Collection Celebration at Reed Space

Complex gets an exclusive early look.

Shannon Marcec5621 days ago

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