Elena Bergeron Portrait

Elena Bergeron

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Elena Bergeron21 days ago
Yoon Ahn of Ambush

Yoon Ahn's Magic Touch: The Designer Talks Her Start at Bape and Building the Ambush Empire

Yoon Ahn has become a trailblazer in streetwear. We sat down with the designer to talk about her work with brands such as Dior & the future of Ambush.

Elena Bergeron2541 days ago
carter v

'Tha Carter V' Proves Lil Wayne Is Worth Any Wait

Label drama and retirement threats aside, Wayne is breathless and buoyant for most of 'Tha Carter V.'

Elena Bergeron2908 days ago
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I Kinda Want Kanye West to Stop Talking About Racism

Are you a New Black?

Elena Bergeron4227 days ago
Not Available Lead

Puff Daddy's Top Basketball Moments

Elena Bergeron4335 days ago
Not Available Lead

Lance Stephenson Interview: Ready to Blow

Brooklyn's own Lance Stephenson on why his hometown has influenced everything from his distaste for fuccboi fame to his decision to leave Indiana

Elena Bergeron4342 days ago
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In Defense of Drake's Sports Bandwagoning

From the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat to Manchester City and Manchester United, Drake has too many favorite sports teams to count.

Elena Bergeron4545 days ago

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