Mariah the Scientist Says Young Thug Passes the Time ‘Playing Candy Crush Every F*cking Day’ in Prison

Elsewhere, she was asked if people think she should break up with Thug, to which she said, “They probably do, but I don’t give a fuck. No, I love him and I won’t be doing that, so." She added, “We’re great.”

TMZ initially spoke with Mariah about Sexyy Red’s recent controversy regarding a leaked explicit video on Instagram. “It’s probably a difficult predicament considering that might be her man,” Mariah said.

Following the leak, DJ Akademiks commented on the situation in a since-deleted tweet, “Sexyy Red gotta stop fucking broke bums with nothing to lose .. How every n***a she wit desperately tryna let the world know they smashin her. I love how down to earth she is but it’s bout time she leave these n***as with ankle monitors on .. in they momma houses where they belong.”