Mariah the Scientist Says Young Thug Passes the Time ‘Playing Candy Crush Every F*cking Day’ in Prison

Mariah the Scientist says Young Thug plays one particular game every day.
TMZ caught up with her to ask how Thugger spends his time in prison.
“He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush. He's playing Candy Crush every fucking day,” she said.
Elsewhere, she was asked if people think she should break up with Thug, to which she said, “They probably do, but I don’t give a fuck. No, I love him and I won’t be doing that, so." She added, “We’re great.”
TMZ initially spoke with Mariah about Sexyy Red’s recent controversy regarding a leaked explicit video on Instagram. “It’s probably a difficult predicament considering that might be her man,” Mariah said.
Following the leak, DJ Akademiks commented on the situation in a since-deleted tweet, “Sexyy Red gotta stop fucking broke bums with nothing to lose .. How every n***a she wit desperately tryna let the world know they smashin her. I love how down to earth she is but it’s bout time she leave these n***as with ankle monitors on .. in they momma houses where they belong.”
Mariah was asked about DJ Akademiks’ response, telling TMZ, “I think Akademiks should stay out of women’s business.”
The explicit video popped up on Red’s IG Stories last week and was removed. “I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that,” she later tweeted.
The St. Louis native recently shared a photo of her boo’d up with a man wearing an ankle monitor. "I like fckin wit drillaz…dread head killaz," she captioned the picture. While the man’s identity wasn’t known at first, the Neighborhood Talk speculated that she was with Atlanta rapper Wudeuce.