Sexyy Red ‘So Heartbroken’ After Explicit Video Leak on Instagram

During an interview with Lil Yachty back in August, Red reflected on an incident from earlier in her life involving the sharing of an explicit video without her consent. As Red recalled, that footage "went viral" after the girlfriend of a man she was romantically involved with posted it publicly.

As far as romances go, Red shared a photo of a mystery man wearing an ankle monitor. "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the photo. She's seemingly keeping the identity of her beau a secret.

This month, Red will embark on her first-ever headlining tour, starting with a show at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The tour runs through the end of November and closes out with back-to-back nights in San Francisco. Ahead of kicking off her own run of headlining dates, Red joined Drake and 21 Savage at multiple stops on their It's All a Blur Tour.