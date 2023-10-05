Sexyy Red ‘So Heartbroken’ After Explicit Video Leak on Instagram

Sexyy Red says she’s “heartbroken” following the leak of an explicit video.
The Hood Hottest Princess artist shared the message overnight after it appeared an explicit video had been shared to her Instagram Stories. The footage was ultimately removed.
“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that,” Red said in a subsequent Twitter update. Her statement, though brief, suggests she wasn't behind the footage's release.
During an interview with Lil Yachty back in August, Red reflected on an incident from earlier in her life involving the sharing of an explicit video without her consent. As Red recalled, that footage "went viral" after the girlfriend of a man she was romantically involved with posted it publicly.
As far as romances go, Red shared a photo of a mystery man wearing an ankle monitor. "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz," she captioned the photo. She's seemingly keeping the identity of her beau a secret.
This month, Red will embark on her first-ever headlining tour, starting with a show at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston. The tour runs through the end of November and closes out with back-to-back nights in San Francisco. Ahead of kicking off her own run of headlining dates, Red joined Drake and 21 Savage at multiple stops on their It's All a Blur Tour.
After breaking out with "Pound Town" earlier this year, Sexyy Red spoke with Eric Skelton for Complex about the viral track's freestyle-inspired creation. She also shouted out some of her earliest inspirations as an artist, including Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia.
Revisit the full discussion here.