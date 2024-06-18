Usher Says Nelly Helped Him Reconnect With His Father Before He Passed Away

Usher celebrating Father’s Day with his four children saw him reflecting on his own relationship with his late father.
In a new interview with Level, the crooner opened up to journalist Erik Parker about how Nelly urged Usher to reconnect with his father before his death.
“They say it’s very important to watch the people you have around you,” Usher told the outlet. “Those people begin to inform and maybe support you [in] making decisions that will be helpful for the rest of your life. And that was one."
The 45-year-old described that he was dealing with "some personal issues" when his father's health was "declining."
“I had to make a decision if I was going to be a part of that decline after I had spent my entire life not knowing him. The conversation [with Nelly] was like, ‘Man, you know, not having the relationship with your father is bad enough up to this point. You’ll regret it if you don’t go see your dad if he passes.’ I think had I not gone to see my father and spent that time, I would not have been able to close that chapter in which I was just seeking answers.”
The “My Boo” singer has four kids from two marriages. He shares 16-year-old son Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and 15-year-old son Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He and his current wife, Jenn Goicoechea have two children together, a three-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo and a two-year-old son Sire Castrello.