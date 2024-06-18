Usher Says Nelly Helped Him Reconnect With His Father Before He Passed Away

Usher celebrating Father’s Day with his four children saw him reflecting on his own relationship with his late father.

In a new interview with Level, the crooner opened up to journalist Erik Parker about how Nelly urged Usher to reconnect with his father before his death.

“They say it’s very important to watch the people you have around you,” Usher told the outlet. “Those people begin to inform and maybe support you [in] making decisions that will be helpful for the rest of your life. And that was one."

The 45-year-old described that he was dealing with "some personal issues" when his father's health was "declining."