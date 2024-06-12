Usher Honors His 'Best Friend' and Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, During Acceptance Speech at New York Benefit

Usher continues to be smitten with his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond, after the couple married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
On Monday, June 11, the pair attended the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024 in New York City, where the "Bop" artist was honored with the Icon Award. During his acceptance speech, Usher celebrated his wife, who attended the ceremony with him.
"Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby," he said, per People. "My wife, who is in the audience tonight. Thank you for your support and I'm so happy that we could do this together. Mother's Days are so awesome. I'm hoping that y'all going to hook me up for Father's Day."
Usher and Jennifer share two children: a daughter, Sovereign Bo, who is 3 years old, and a son, Sire Castrello, who is 2. Usher also has two older sons, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Jennifer is Usher's third wife. Before marrying Jennifer, Usher was married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.
Before meeting Jennifer, Usher dated TLC member Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas. In a February interview with People, he disclosed that Chilli once declined his marriage proposal.
"I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up," he said at the time, adding that he's no longer "hurt" by Thomas' decision. "We've since become cool with each other, celebrate each other and it's always light when we see each other."