Usher Honors His 'Best Friend' and Wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, During Acceptance Speech at New York Benefit

Usher continues to be smitten with his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond, after the couple married in Las Vegas earlier this year.

On Monday, June 11, the pair attended the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024 in New York City, where the "Bop" artist was honored with the Icon Award. During his acceptance speech, Usher celebrated his wife, who attended the ceremony with him.

"Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby," he said, per People. "My wife, who is in the audience tonight. Thank you for your support and I'm so happy that we could do this together. Mother's Days are so awesome. I'm hoping that y'all going to hook me up for Father's Day."