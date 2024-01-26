Snoop Dogg Recalls Michael Jackson Being Unhappy About Blowing Weed Smoke in His Dressing Room: 'Don't Do That'

Michael Jackson and Snoop Dogg go way back.
The King of Pop definitely wasn't trying to smoke weed with the Long Beach native. In a conversation with Sirius XM show Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen asked Snoop if his and Jackson's careers overlapped at all.
“Me and Michael was family,” Uncle Snoop responded. “We never had issues. Only issue me and Mike had was, we was at … Ed Hardy—Christian Audigier, he had an event in [Las] Vegas. … He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform.
“But where he messed up: he put Michael Jackson dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg’s. So Snoop Dogg was doing this,” Snoop continued, as he lit his blunt and took a hit during the conversation.
“They like, ‘You know Michael Jackson dressing room next door.’ Like, ‘No it ain’t.’ They like, ‘Yeah it is.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on.’” Snoop then took another puff of his blunt and described how he opened the door and blew out the smoke. “[Michael was] right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don’t do that,’” Snoop added, laughing.
According to TMZ, the event in question was Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier’s birthday party in Vegas in 2008. Though Jackson wasn’t happy with Snoop’s smoking, they remained friends, with the late singer even asking Snoop to jump on a song together, though the rapper doesn’t know where that track is.
Snoop has previously discussed this weed-related encounter with Michael back in August 2016, though he told it a little differently.
“Michael Jackson trailer was right next to mine. We was blowing like a broke stove," Snoop told Ebro in the Morning. "Mike opened the curtain and looked over and said, ‘Hi Snoop.’ I said, ‘You wanna hit something, Mike?’ ‘No thank you.’”