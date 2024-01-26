Snoop Dogg Recalls Michael Jackson Being Unhappy About Blowing Weed Smoke in His Dressing Room: 'Don't Do That'

According to TMZ, the event in question was Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier’s birthday party in Vegas in 2008. Though Jackson wasn’t happy with Snoop’s smoking, they remained friends, with the late singer even asking Snoop to jump on a song together, though the rapper doesn’t know where that track is.

Snoop has previously discussed this weed-related encounter with Michael back in August 2016, though he told it a little differently.

“Michael Jackson trailer was right next to mine. We was blowing like a broke stove," Snoop told Ebro in the Morning. "Mike opened the curtain and looked over and said, ‘Hi Snoop.’ I said, ‘You wanna hit something, Mike?’ ‘No thank you.’”