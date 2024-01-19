Snoop Dogg Says He Was Told He Could Make $100 Million on OnlyFans: 'All You Gotta Do Is Pull That Thang Out'

Snoop Dogg says he was told he could make $100 million on OnlyFans by giving would-be subscribers the full monty.

On the inaugural episode of Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake With Double S Express Instagram podcast, Snoop reflected on the invitation, though it wasn’t made clear, exactly, who presented him with the $100 million figure.

"They got at me when one of them little girls, she made like $20 million on there, right?" Snoop said. "They was like, 'OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. ... You can do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.' I’m like, 'N***a, I got a Black wife, n***a. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.'"