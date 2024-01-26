Nicki Minaj Previews 'Big Foot' Diss After Megan Thee Stallion’s "Hiss" Lyric About Sex Offender Law

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion fans had quite a bit to dissect when they woke up on Friday morning.

As you've no doubt seen by now, Nicki took to Instagram Live overnight to tease new music. In one clip, she's heard rapping about a “bad bitch” who’s “like 6 foot.” From there, Nicki goes into a “good foot” mention that many have speculated could be a subliminal aimed at Megan, who sustained a foot injury in the much-discussed Tory Lanez shooting incident.

"Bad bitch, she like six foot

I call her big foot

The bitch fell off

I said, get up on your good foot"

During the IG Live session, Nicki ran these lines back multiple times for fans who had tuned in.