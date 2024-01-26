Nicki Minaj Previews 'Big Foot' Diss After Megan Thee Stallion’s "Hiss" Lyric About Sex Offender Law

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion fans had quite a bit to dissect when they woke up on Friday morning.
As you've no doubt seen by now, Nicki took to Instagram Live overnight to tease new music. In one clip, she's heard rapping about a “bad bitch” who’s “like 6 foot.” From there, Nicki goes into a “good foot” mention that many have speculated could be a subliminal aimed at Megan, who sustained a foot injury in the much-discussed Tory Lanez shooting incident.
"Bad bitch, she like six foot
I call her big foot
The bitch fell off
I said, get up on your good foot"
During the IG Live session, Nicki ran these lines back multiple times for fans who had tuned in.
Later, she referenced an artist with three Grammys who has to “learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music.”
Again, fans have tied this remark to Megan, who does indeed have three Grammy wins: Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. The latter two awards were for her Beyoncé-featuring “Savage” remix. Nicki has not won a Grammy but has a total of 12 total nominations, including two still pending for “Barbie World” with Ice Spice and Aqua.
Elsewhere, Nicki mentioned Pardison Fontaine, who was previously in a relationship with Megan. In November of last year, he released “Thee Person” in response to infidelity accusations.
"Pardi emptied a full clip so I hope that was gotten back to," Nicki said on Live. "I hope that was gotten back to, Miss Lyin’ Lipo."
Over on Twitter, a site I still refuse to refer to as X, Nicki obliged when asked by a fan to share a photo of her feet, another apparent reference to the Tory Lanez shooting.
Meanwhile, Megan shared a mid-laugh photo of herself to her IG stories.
As Thursday turned to Friday, Megan released her new track "Hiss." In the track's first verse, Megan makes a point to mention Megan's Law, like so:
"These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law
I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start"
Megan's Law is a federal law requiring "public disclosure of information about registered sex offenders when required to protect the public." Similarly, state-level laws are often also referred to as "Megan's Law," which was originally named in honor of a seven-year-old girl who was raped and killed in 1994.
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, was sentenced to home detention and probation in 2022 after admitting he failed to register as a sex offender when moving to California. Petty is required by law to register as a sex offender due to previously being convicted of a 1995 attempted rape.
Of course, this isn't the first time fans have speculated about Nicki and Megan lyrics. In last year's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," for example, Nicki rapped, "I ain't fucked with horses since Christopher Reeve." The actor was severely injured after being thrown from a horse in 1995, the same year Megan was born.