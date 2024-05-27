21 Savage Kicks Metro Boomin off of His IG Live After Being Called ‘OVO Savage'

21 Savage and Metro Boomin exchanged some seemingly playful barbs over the weekend.
21 took to his Instagram Live and added the St. Louis native to the session, but kicked Metro off after he jokingly dubbed 21 “OVO Savage” in the comments section.
Metro also wrote, “I jus know u got [an] owl tramp stamp”—a reference to Drake’s OVO logo, which is of an owl.
As soon as 21 saw the comments, he responded to Metro on the live. “Oh, you was talking shit, bitch? Get off my Live,” he said. “I’m finna block this n***a.”
The American Dream rapper then quoted Drake’s now-infamous line from “Push Ups”: “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n***a,”
It seems the exchange was all in good fun. 21 Savage has a close friendship with Drizzy and Metro, commenting on the pair’s beef earlier this month. "Metro my brother and Drake my brother,” 21 said. “Those n***as going to figure that shit out eventually."
21 really views Metro as family. He recently came to Metro’s defense when Soulja Boy spoke ill of the Heroes & Villains producer’s late mother. "Speaking on a n***a mama like shit a game you gone shit on yourself when I see you boy,” 21 tweeted at Soulja.
The feud between Drake and Metro, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Rick Ross has dominated headlines this year, with Metro firing back at the 6 God on the diss instrumental “BBL Drizzy.” Drake attempted to flip the beat in his favor when he rapped over it in a collaboration with Sexyy Red called “U My Everything.”