Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb Turned Into $1,500 Coffee Table

Jeff Hardy's famous Swanton Bomb wrestling move has been given a high-design coffee table upgrade — and you can take one home.

On Wednesday (July 29), designer OCHÓ, operating under the Instagram handle @kamvandamm, unveiled "The Swanton Table," a functional coffee table and sculpture that captures Hardy's signature finishing move at the exact moment of the dive.

The piece depicts Hardy suspended mid-air in the Swanton Bomb position, frozen in that split second between leap and impact. OCHÓ describes it as "a split second suspended forever. Equal parts sculpture, coffee table, and tribute to one of wrestling's most unforgettable moves."