Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb Turned Into $1,500 Coffee Table

Key Takeaways
- Designer OCHÓ has turned Jeff Hardy’s iconic Swanton Bomb into "The Swanton Table," a functional coffee table-sculpture that freezes him mid-dive as a high-design tribute piece.
- Only the first 150 units are priced at $1,500 before the cost goes up, and the table has already gone viral with over 1.1 million views on X and coverage from wrestling media figures like Chris Van Vliet.
- The drop coincides with a hot run for Hardy in TNA, where he and Matt Hardy recently regained the TNA World Tag Team Championships and revived his "Antichrist of Professional Wrestling" persona in a cinematic "Righteous Deletion" match.
Jeff Hardy's famous Swanton Bomb wrestling move has been given a high-design coffee table upgrade — and you can take one home.
On Wednesday (July 29), designer OCHÓ, operating under the Instagram handle @kamvandamm, unveiled "The Swanton Table," a functional coffee table and sculpture that captures Hardy's signature finishing move at the exact moment of the dive.
The piece depicts Hardy suspended mid-air in the Swanton Bomb position, frozen in that split second between leap and impact. OCHÓ describes it as "a split second suspended forever. Equal parts sculpture, coffee table, and tribute to one of wrestling's most unforgettable moves."
Only the first 150 units will be available at the introductory price of $1,500. Once that run clears, the price increases. You can get the table on OCHÓ's official website here.
After its reveal, news spread quickly. A post from Modern Notoriety on X, captioned "Jeff Hardy Swanton Bomb Table by Kamvandam," pulled 1.1 million views after going up Wednesday night. Wrestling broadcaster Chris Van Vliet and the Wrestling Wrestling Podcast also shared the piece on Facebook.
The table drops at a moment when Hardy is arguably as relevant in the ring as he has been in years. He and Matt Hardy recaptured the TNA World Tag Team Championships at TNA Slammiversary 2026 in a Ladder Match.
On the July 23 edition of TNA iMPACT, Hardy revived his "Antichrist of Professional Wrestling" persona during a cinematic "Righteous Deletion" match at the Hardy Compound, capping the bout by launching a Swanton Bomb off a bulldozer bucket through tables to secure the win.