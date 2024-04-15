Kesha and Reneé Rapp Update "Tik Tok" Lyrics to 'F**k P. Diddy' During Coachella Set

Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's Coachella set on Sunday, and updated the opening lyrics of her 2010 hit "Tik Tok" in a not-so-subtle way.
In the original version of "Tik Tok," Kesha opens the song with a reference to Diddy. "Wake up in the morning feelin' like P. Diddy," she songs, which is followed up by a brief cameo from the Bad Boy Records founder, who added, "Hey, what up, girl?" Since the embattled mogul is facing a series of allegations and a federal investigation into claims of sex trafficking, Kesha saw fit to alter the opening line when she showed up during Rapp's Coachella performance.
"Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy," she and Rapp opened the song as they stuck up their middle fingers.
This isn't the first time Kesha has made a change to "Tik Tok" in light of the allegations against Diddy. Last year, she changed the lyrics during a performance and omitted his name completely. "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me," she sang during the Los Angeles show of her Only Love Tour in November 2023. The performance took place just days after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit in which she accused him of years of abuse and rape. He settled with her just one day after it was filed.
Last month, Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles properties were raided by Homeland Security as part of a reported sex trafficking investigation. Several women have filed lawsuits against Diddy accusing him of sexual misconduct and abuse. In February, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy and accused him of sexual harassment, drugging, and making threats.
Kesha has her own history with alleged abuse, as she's spent years in a long-running legal battle against Dr. Luke, who she's accused of sexual assault and harrassment.