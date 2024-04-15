Kesha and Reneé Rapp Update "Tik Tok" Lyrics to 'F**k P. Diddy' During Coachella Set

Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp's Coachella set on Sunday, and updated the opening lyrics of her 2010 hit "Tik Tok" in a not-so-subtle way.

In the original version of "Tik Tok," Kesha opens the song with a reference to Diddy. "Wake up in the morning feelin' like P. Diddy," she songs, which is followed up by a brief cameo from the Bad Boy Records founder, who added, "Hey, what up, girl?" Since the embattled mogul is facing a series of allegations and a federal investigation into claims of sex trafficking, Kesha saw fit to alter the opening line when she showed up during Rapp's Coachella performance.

"Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy," she and Rapp opened the song as they stuck up their middle fingers.