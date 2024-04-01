Diddy Spotted Smoking and Dancing at Miami Mansion Following Homeland Security Raids

Following the federal raids on two of his properties, Diddy has been spotted smoking and dancing outside his Miami home.
As shown a video shared by The Hollywood Fix, seen below, Diddy was spotted relaxing outside of his Star Island mansion in Miami. He appeared to be dancing to some music and smoking briefly before walking back into the rest of his property. The mansion is one of Diddy's two properties that were raided by Homeland Security last month as part of an investigation into his sex trafficking allegations. The other property is in Los Angeles. He wasn't present at either home at the time of the raids.
People reports that a source close to Diddy said the Bad Boy Records founder is "keeping his cool" following the federal raids. "He's been in Miami with his children," added the source. "It's a stressful situation for him, but he's keeping his cool. ... He's not the type to let any drama affect his children. He wants his children to be worry-free and happy. He has trust in his legal team."
Diddy, who has had his comments turned off ever since he was accused of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, shared an Easter message alongside photos of his 17-month-old daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.
This isn't the first time Diddy has been seen in public since the raids. He was also seen pacing around Miami airport on the day the raids happened. More recently, he was seen alongside Stevie J in a video shared by fitness trainer and influencer Wes Watson.