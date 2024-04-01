Diddy Spotted Smoking and Dancing at Miami Mansion Following Homeland Security Raids

Following the federal raids on two of his properties, Diddy has been spotted smoking and dancing outside his Miami home.

As shown a video shared by The Hollywood Fix, seen below, Diddy was spotted relaxing outside of his Star Island mansion in Miami. He appeared to be dancing to some music and smoking briefly before walking back into the rest of his property. The mansion is one of Diddy's two properties that were raided by Homeland Security last month as part of an investigation into his sex trafficking allegations. The other property is in Los Angeles. He wasn't present at either home at the time of the raids.