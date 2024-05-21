Report: Virginia Teen Dead After Accidentally Shooting Himself Was Aspiring Rapper, Incident Seemingly Caught on Video

A teen in Virginia is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound that investigators say is believed to be accidental, with reports stating the young victim in question was a local aspiring rap artist.

Per a regional report from 13News Now, the fatal shooting took place in the Suffolk area on the evening of May 15. A 17-year-old, who has not been named in ensuing reports, was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He ultimately died at the hospital, with preliminary investigation findings pointing to the shooting having been a tragic accident on the part of the teen.

Mentioned in the report is social media-shared video showing a Hampton Roads rap artist fatally shooting himself in the head. Notably, police have not been quoted as confirming the name of the 17-year-old victim. However, as pointed out in a separate report from the New York Post on Monday, a since-launched GoFundMe page features a photo of an artist who released music under the name Rylo Huncho. Screenshots and recordings of the footage in question also link it to the @rylohuncho_ IG account.