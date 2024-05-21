Report: Virginia Teen Dead After Accidentally Shooting Himself Was Aspiring Rapper, Incident Seemingly Caught on Video

A teen in Virginia is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound that investigators say is believed to be accidental, with reports stating the young victim in question was a local aspiring rap artist.
Per a regional report from 13News Now, the fatal shooting took place in the Suffolk area on the evening of May 15. A 17-year-old, who has not been named in ensuing reports, was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He ultimately died at the hospital, with preliminary investigation findings pointing to the shooting having been a tragic accident on the part of the teen.
Mentioned in the report is social media-shared video showing a Hampton Roads rap artist fatally shooting himself in the head. Notably, police have not been quoted as confirming the name of the 17-year-old victim. However, as pointed out in a separate report from the New York Post on Monday, a since-launched GoFundMe page features a photo of an artist who released music under the name Rylo Huncho. Screenshots and recordings of the footage in question also link it to the @rylohuncho_ IG account.
The GoFundMe is listed as being started by a cousin of the teen and has since raised over $3,000 of its $15,000 goal.
"My aunt recently lost her 17-year-old son from a self-inflicted gun wound to the head," the fundraiser's description reads. "He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could."
Among the artist's recent releases, as highlighted on an Instagram account linked to the teen, is the single "Hellcats SRTs." Other tracks carrying the Rylo Huncho name on Spotify include "Getta's," "DOA," "La la la," "BTA," and more.
Complex has reached out to local police for comment. This story may be updated.