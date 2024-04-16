The Bad Boy Records alum continued, “People should give people the benefit of the doubt. If somebody just saying that you did something, you know, people can say anything.”

While incarcerated, the “Special Delivery” MC penned hundreds of songs and shared that he’s eager to get into the studio again with Diddy.

“I got a lot of songs, bro. I’m looking for you so we can get some type of musical situation going,” Dep said directly into the camera.

Following his release this month, the 49-year-old gave his first interview to The Art of Dialogue, sharing that Diddy never visited him in prison.

“He reached out to me inadvertently,” the Harlem native said. “Like videos, a couple of interviews, I heard him shout me out. … I couldn’t expect too much from anybody—that wasn’t what type of time that was. I went in there with my own volition.”