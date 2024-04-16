G. Dep is unsure about the multiple sexual abuse allegations aimed at Diddy—and the recently freed rapper is ready to work with the hip-hop mogul again.
In a new interview with Fox 5 New York, G. Dep cast doubt over Diddy’s ongoing legal issues.
“I’m like, ‘When? When did that happen?' You know what I mean?” Dep said of Diddy’s purported misconduct. “We were in the studio for months on end with each other. So I don’t know where this is coming from.”
The Bad Boy Records alum continued, “People should give people the benefit of the doubt. If somebody just saying that you did something, you know, people can say anything.”
While incarcerated, the “Special Delivery” MC penned hundreds of songs and shared that he’s eager to get into the studio again with Diddy.
“I got a lot of songs, bro. I’m looking for you so we can get some type of musical situation going,” Dep said directly into the camera.
Following his release this month, the 49-year-old gave his first interview to The Art of Dialogue, sharing that Diddy never visited him in prison.
“He reached out to me inadvertently,” the Harlem native said. “Like videos, a couple of interviews, I heard him shout me out. … I couldn’t expect too much from anybody—that wasn’t what type of time that was. I went in there with my own volition.”
G. Dep spent over a decade in prison for a fatal shooting in 1993. It wasn’t until years later that he turned himself in, after discovering that the man died. He confessed to the murder in 2010 and was subsequently sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He was granted clemency after 13 years by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.