Reunions

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Babyface Reunites with Jon B. on the 'Cadillac Chronicles'
Music

Babyface and Jon B. Reunite to Revive ’90s R&B on ‘Cadillac Chronicles’

How a surprise ‘Someone to Love’ performance, Kenny G and The Whispers turned one ‘Cadillac Chronicles’ taping into a masterclass in ’90s R&B history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Split image. Left: Katy Perry performing in a futuristic outfit. Right: Chief Keef on stage wearing a graphic t-shirt and purple beanie.
Music

Katy Perry and Chief Keef Finally Meet After Their 2013 Feud

The unlikely duo linked up 13 years after Perry jokingly criticized Keef's song, leading to a brief social media feud.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Lil Yachty in a yellow jacket and dark pants holds a blue bag, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Lil Yachty Reunites Rio, Gio and Karrahboo: ‘Got All My D*kes United at Once'

Lil Yachty sparked major reactions online after posting reunion photos with Karrahboo, Rio, and Gio while hinting at a new Concrete Boys project.

Mark Elibert51 days ago
Pussycat Dolls Cancel Reunion Tour Following Low Ticket Sales
Music

Why the Pussycat Dolls Scrapped Most of Their U.S. Comeback Tour

Inside the heartbreaking decision that left only one U.S. show, and why Europe is still seeing strong demand for Nicole Scherzinger and crew.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Mamamoo.
Music

Mamamoo Announce North American Reunion Tour

The K-Pop four-piece has unveiled plans to perform in seven different cities as part of a U.S. tour.

Joe Price78 days ago
Britney Spears at an event, wearing a sparkly, sleeveless dress with long blonde hair and a smile.
Music

Britney Spears’ Son Sean Preston Changes Last Name On Instagram To Spears

Sean Preston changes his Instagram handle after reconnecting with Britney Spears.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls perform on stage during The Return of Spice Girls World Tour at the O2 Arena on December 18, 2007 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Mel B Shuts Down Rumors of a Spice Girls Reunion Tour

'You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to,' Mel B said in a recent interview

Holly Riordan105 days ago
Kim Wyatt, Nicole Schevziwger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls pose for a picture ahead of the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 on November 1, 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal. The MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 will take place on November 3.
Music

Carmit Bachar Says She 'Was Not Contacted' About the Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Carmit Bachar was part of the group for nearly a decade before its commercial breakthrough, making her absence from the reunion all the more noticeable.

Alex Gonzalez122 days ago
The Black Eyed Peas: will.i.am in a tan suit, Fergie in a black top, apl.de.ap in a gray hat, and Taboo in a white outfit and hat.
Music

The Black Eyed Peas Reunite to Celebrate Milestone Birthdays Together

Fergie, will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo came together for an intimate birthday celebration that reignited reunion speculation.

Mark Elibert215 days ago
Advertisement
William Daniels stands in front of a desk with Danielle Fishel and pro-dancer Pasha Pashkov behind him, all smiling. The setting is a wood-paneled office.
Pop Culture

William Daniels Returns as Mr. Feeny for Danielle Fishel’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in the hit series, honored her beloved co-star with a dance.

Alex Ocho275 days ago
Left: Camila Cabello singing on stage. Right: Dinah Jane, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui posing in stylish dresses at an event.
Music

Camila Cabello Responds to Fifth Harmony's Surprise Reunion

Fifth Harmony reunited as a quartet as a surprise guest at Sunday's Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Influencer Pablo Tamayo with curly hair and a mustache poses excitedly with Doja Cat, who is smiling and wearing a zebra-patterned outfit.
Music

Doja Cat Squashes Beef With Fan Who She Said 'Manhandled' Her

The rapper reconnected with influencer Pablo Tamayo following an encounter earlier this summer.

Alex Ocho340 days ago
Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland performing on stage in gold outfits with microphones.
Music

Beyoncé Brings Out Destiny’s Child for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Finale in Las Vegas

Beyoncé reunited with her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the tour's closing night. Jay-Z and Shaboozey also made surprise appearances.

Alex Ocho355 days ago
Rapper Boosie Badazz wearing a white and green sports jersey with the number 12, adorned with multiple chains, smiling on stage.
Music

Boosie Badazz Becomes Emotional When His Favorite Teacher Surprises Him

The Baton Rouge rapper is gearing up for the 6th annual Boosie Bash in his hometown.

tara mahadevan483 days ago
Advertisement
Trae Tha Truth and his daughter Truth.
Music

Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter: 'Thank You God!'

The mother of the rapper's daughter has been arrested on child endangerment charges.

Joe Price560 days ago
Britney Spears kisses son Jayden on the cheek. They are indoors, and both have a casual appearance.
Music

Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden on Christmas

After two years apart, Spears spent Christmas with her youngest son.

Alex Ocho568 days ago
The Hot Boys perform for a reunion show during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024.
Music

Lil Wayne Announces Second Hot Boys Reunion Show

The show will go down in Houston, Texas next month.

Joe Price609 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App