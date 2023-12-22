G-Dep Among 16 People Granted Clemency By New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Former Bad Boy Records rapper G-Dep may be freed from prison after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul granted him and 15 others clemency.

Gov. Hochul announced the move on Friday and was busy getting things in order for the inmates. According to the New York State website, Hochul commuted the sentences of four people and pardoned 12 others who were no longer locked up. The Gothamist reports that the rapper is one of those who were granted clemancy which means he can request parole earlier than he would have been eligible under normal circumstances.

However, despite many people seeing their freedom, G-Dep may have to wait as Gov. Hochul couldn't guarantee that sentences would be shortened, and the decision for their early release will now be in the hands of the parole board.

"Through the clemency process, it is my solemn responsibility as Governor to recognize the efforts individuals have made to improve their lives and show that redemption is possible," Hochul said. "When I took office, I committed to improving this process and dedicated the resources needed to grant clemency on a rolling basis. My administration will continue working to ensure this process serves New Yorkers in the best way possible."

Since taking office in August 2021, Gov. Hochul pardoned or commuted 59 people, including seven in April and 13 back in September.

G-Dep—real name Trevell Coleman—turned himself in nearly two decades after he shot and killed someone during a botched robbery when he was a teenager. While police couldn't solve the case, the Harlem native became a rap star after signing to Bad Boy Records and grabbing a $350,000 record deal.

Things went awry in 2010 when Dep couldn't live with the guilt anymore and told police what happened. G-Dep was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012 and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.