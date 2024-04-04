G. Dep Is Free After Spending 13 Years Behind Bars for Fatal 1993 Shooting

G. Dep, who released his debut album Child of the Ghetto through Diddy’s Bad Boy label back in 2001, is free after spending 13 years behind bars.

As first reported by AllHipHop, Dep, whose real name is Trevell Coleman, was released on Thursday from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, New York. 12 years earlier, Dep was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 1993 shooting that remained unsolved until 2010.

That year, Dep, now 49, confessed to police after “explaining that he had been consumed by guilt” over the years, per a December press release from the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul.