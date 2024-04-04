G. Dep Is Free After Spending 13 Years Behind Bars for Fatal 1993 Shooting

G. Dep, who released his debut album Child of the Ghetto through Diddy’s Bad Boy label back in 2001, is free after spending 13 years behind bars.
As first reported by AllHipHop, Dep, whose real name is Trevell Coleman, was released on Thursday from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, New York. 12 years earlier, Dep was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 1993 shooting that remained unsolved until 2010.
That year, Dep, now 49, confessed to police after “explaining that he had been consumed by guilt” over the years, per a December press release from the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Online prison records viewed by Complex show that Dep was released on parole on Thursday. Per TMZ, Dep’s was released thanks to a six-month credit made possible by the Limited Credit Time Allowance program.
In December, Gov. Hochul commuted Dep’s sentence “to allow him an earlier opportunity to appear before the Parole Board.” Originally, he wouldn’t have been eligible for parole until next year. While in prison, Dep obtained an Associate’s Degree and helped with a number of rehab and education-focused programs.
"Through the clemency process, it is my solemn responsibility as governor to recognize the efforts individuals have made to improve their lives and show that redemption is possible,” Gov. Hochul said when announcing 12 pardons and four commutations last year.