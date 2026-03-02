Music

Fakemink Calls Himself the ‘Eminem of the UK Underground’: ‘They Can’t Face It’

The rapper is gearing up for the release of his next album, 'Terrified.'

Fakemink
Simone Joyner via Getty

Fakemink thinks he’s the UK’s equivalent to one of the most successful American rappers in history.

In a new conversation with Dazed, the UK rapper compared himself to Eminem.

“I made London’s Saviour in three days, but no one seems to believe that,” he told the publication. “I know it’s bold to say ‘London’s saviour,’ living in Essex, but I’m still waiting for someone to challenge it. No one has. I actually was London’s saviour, because I opened people’s eyes [to the UK Ug scene]. Sometimes, I really feel like the Eminem of the UK underground, because I’m so much better than these man and they can’t face it.”

There’s no question that Mink is on the rise. In late February, the 21-year-old walked in Demna’s first Gucci runway show in Milan. Last year, the artist appeared in a major campaign for Supreme x True Religion’s collab. He’s also been co-signed by Drake, Playboi Carti, and Frank Ocean.

In December 2023, Mink dropped off his first studio album, London’s Saviour, and later, in early 2025, appeared on EsDeeKid’s viral song, “LV Sandals.” At the top of 2026, Complex included Mink in a list of 26 artists to watch out for this year. Now, he’s gearing up for the release of his fully self-produced album, Terrified.

While the release date is not yet known, it seems a recent wave of haters prompted him to rethink his album. “Terrified would not be the album that it is if I did not get all this hate,” he said last year via Instagram Live. “I had a whole draft album, but as soon as I got this hate, I realized, damn, I have to prove myself even more.”

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