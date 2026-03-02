Fakemink Calls Himself the ‘Eminem of the UK Underground’: ‘They Can’t Face It’

Fakemink thinks he’s the UK’s equivalent to one of the most successful American rappers in history.

In a new conversation with Dazed, the UK rapper compared himself to Eminem.

“I made London’s Saviour in three days, but no one seems to believe that,” he told the publication. “I know it’s bold to say ‘London’s saviour,’ living in Essex, but I’m still waiting for someone to challenge it. No one has. I actually was London’s saviour, because I opened people’s eyes [to the UK Ug scene]. Sometimes, I really feel like the Eminem of the UK underground, because I’m so much better than these man and they can’t face it.”