Dave Blunts Says 50 Cent Beef 'Didn't Faze' Him: 'I'm With All the Bullsh*t'

"I've also known to be that, but outside of the internet," Blunts responded, suggesting he’s equally as petty as 50 at around the 7:55 minute mark in the video below. "I've been doing the shit he's doing online in my real life. If not even worse, right?"

In a new conversation with Bootleg Kev, Blunts was asked about coming out "unscathed" from his beef with Fif, whom Kev referred to as "the king of the troll" and "the king of the internet."

"That shit didn't faze me at all," Blunts continued. "The only reason that I had said something was because he had said something about Ye."

At the time of the feud, Blunts was extremely close with Kanye West. They were both working together and became "really good friends," according to Blunts.

"We were talking on the phone, and I think 50 had came out and said something about [Ye] and his wife, and then he was just like, 'Man, I just don't really know what to do when it comes to this shit. I got a lot of shit going on.'"

Blunts continued: "I was like, 'Hey, don't say nothing because I know that he's not going to stop if you respond to him.' And I don't know necessarily because of the mental state you're in right now, if you can handle that, but me, I'm with all the bullshit all the time. So, I'm like, 'Don't even worry. I'll say something.'"

Blunts is likely referring to comments 50 made last summer about Bianca Censori being scantily clad. "Look at ye dirty little wife walking around the city naked," Fif wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of Censori. "LOL is she gonna be a victim later, this looks like free will to me. Any way it was really hot today."