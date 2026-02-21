Japanese Zoo Responds to Viral Video of Punch the Monkey Getting Bullied

The Japanese zoo that houses viral monkey Punch has responded to a video circulating of him being dragged around by a larger monkey.
Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens released a statement about the video that depicted the popular, extremely adorable, small monkey being scolded and dragged by an adult monkey.
“The adult monkey that dragged Punch is probably the mother of the monkey with whom Punch tried to community,” wrote the zoo in a statement. “She probably felt that her baby was annoyed by Punch and got upset, expressing, ‘don’t be mean.’”
The zoo added that, despite the severity of what happened on the video, Punch didn’t seem to be permanently impacted by what happened.
“During feeding time at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Punch acted no differently than any other day,” wrote the zoo, adding that he shows “resilience and mental strength.”
Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens’ statement comes as the world, which has fallen in love with Punch and his tear-jerking relationship with a stuffed orangutan plushie, continues to post in his defense after he’s seen on camera being dragged by a massive monkey. Immediately after the attack, Punch runs to the plushie and holds onto it for dear life, seemingly to comfort himself.
From wanting Punch to have a super hero’s suit, to people wondering where his allies are, here are the best social media reactions to the monkey’s viral video.