YNW Melly Attorneys Request Murder Retrial to Be Pushed Back Again

YNW Melly's attorneys have once again requested to push back his double murder retrial.

On Dec. 20, Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy granted Melly an extension in his retrial that was supposed to resume in February, and his attorneys also waived his right to a speedy trial. Now, court records obtained by the Miami Herald state Melly has a new trial date set for March 5.

The Miami Herald stated a speedy trial in Florida is when someone arrested for a felony "must be brought to trial within 175 days with no unnecessary delays." The COVID-19 pandemic and other delays pushed back the trial.

Judge Murphy will be moving forward with the case and is currently in the jury selection phase. The outlet also wrote the defense team has time to get more depositions and interviews done with state witnesses. Several depositions that were scheduled for late December and early January were canceled this week.