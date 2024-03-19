Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Finalize Divorce With $1.25M Settlement

Grande and Gomez filed for divorce last September after over two years of marriage. Days later, she revealed that she was dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who also subsequently filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

Lilly Jay was quick to slam Ariana for tearing her marriage apart, saying that her family was “collateral damage” and that Grande is “not a girl’s girl.” Those comments prompted Grande to reportedly give Slater and Jay time to work on their marriage, though Grande and Slater have been spotted together in New York City since.

It seems Gomez has also moved on, and was spotted making out with actress Maika Monroe in Mexico last month. Grande recently released her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, in which she hinted that infidelity played a role in the demise of her marriage to her real estate agent ex.

In the title song, Grande accuses a man of lying: “Showed you all my demons, all my lies/Yet you played me like Atari,” she sings.

Eternal Sunshine recently became Grande's sixth album to top the Billboard 200.