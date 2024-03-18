Here Are the First Week Numbers for Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande has another No. 1 album on her hands as her new project Eternal Sunshine debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard reports.

According to the outlet, Grande moved 227,000 equivalent album units of her new album, giving her first place on the chart over Morgan Wallen's 2023 album One Thing at a Time. Eternal Sunshine debuted with 194.92 million on-demand official streams along with 77,000 in sales.

Grande also has the biggest opening for an album this year and is the only one to top the chart with over 200,000 units. It also sold more than her last No. 1 album, Positions, by 32,000 units, as the album becomes her fourth consecutive No. 1 and sixth chart-topper.

The only album she's released that didn't go No. 1 was Dangerous Woman in 2016. During a recent conversation on the Zach Sang Show, Grande revealed that she didn't plan to release a new album this year.

"I don't know," she said when asked why 2024 was the best time to put a project out. "I did not plan to. I didn't have the goal to make an album. I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked—either both parts or just the one part. I wasn't sure how I would feel."

Grande claimed the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which affected her role in the Wicked screen adaptation, made her change her mind, and she decided to have "fun" in a recording studio.

"As soon as the strike began, I came to New York," she said. "Max Martin came to New York to spend a week with me at Jungle City Studios and it all just kind of started pouring out. After our first week together, I kept coming to the studio every day by myself and it just kind of kept organically happening that way."