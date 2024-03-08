Ariana Grande Hints Infidelity Ended Her Marriage on ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album: ‘You Played Me Like Atari’

Ariana Grande is seemingly hinting that cheating played a role in the end of her marriage.

Grande, whose latest album Eternal Sunshine arrived on Friday, has lived a lot of life since her last effort, 2020’s Positions. Between acting projects such as Don’t Look Up and the upcoming Wicked films, the Grammy Award-winner also saw the end of her two-year marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

In September, a source told TMZ that the former couple had been “really caring and respectful of one another” throughout their split. However, a new song from Grande’s album might shed more light on why the relationship fell apart in the first place.