Ariana Grande Hints Infidelity Ended Her Marriage on ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Album: ‘You Played Me Like Atari’

Ariana Grande is seemingly hinting that cheating played a role in the end of her marriage.
Grande, whose latest album Eternal Sunshine arrived on Friday, has lived a lot of life since her last effort, 2020’s Positions. Between acting projects such as Don’t Look Up and the upcoming Wicked films, the Grammy Award-winner also saw the end of her two-year marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
In September, a source told TMZ that the former couple had been “really caring and respectful of one another” throughout their split. However, a new song from Grande’s album might shed more light on why the relationship fell apart in the first place.
In the title song “Eternal Sunshine,” Grande accuses a man of lying and cheating as she sings, “Showed you all my demons, all my lies/Yet you played me like Atari.”
Further into the track, the lyrics imply Ari has her sights set elsewhere “Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror/Hope you feel alright when you’re in her, I found a good boy and he’s on my side.”
Rumors that Grande and Gomez had split began last July when she was photographed attending Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Reports emerged that she was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater (of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical fame) days later.
Although she has yet to comment on the relationship, Grande was spotted in attendance at several performances of the Broadway revival of Spamalot, which Slater starred in. “Yes, And?”—released in January as the first single off Eternal Sunshine—addressed the matter as Grande sings, “Your business is yours and mine is mine/Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?”